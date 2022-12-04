 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Christmas comes calling in Carson

Carson xmas

Rides on an antique firetruck are one of the fun events at the Carson Christmas Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

 COURTESY MELISSA ROSE

Carson, Iowa’s Community Christmas Celebration returns on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for its 29th annual festivities.

“It helps kick off the holiday season with a fun, exciting event. All of our locals look forward to it,” said Randi Henderson, event organizer.

New this year will be the Carson Christmas Tree Display in the town’s Fire Station Hall, 127 Broadway St., starting at 9 a.m. Area families, individuals, groups, schools, civic organizations and businesses will do their best trimming to the delight of all.

At 5 p.m., the celebration begins in earnest at the community center, 316 S. Commercial St, with a soup supper hosted by the Carson Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be a craft and vendor fair, kids’ activities, a bake sale, food donations, plus a “selfie with an Elfie” photo area.

Other fun includes antique fire truck rides and hot cocoa at the fire station, and town businesses will be hosting open houses with opportunities for visitors to win giveaways. There will also be a “poker run,” encouraging shoppers to visit every store to receive a playing card, with the best hand receiving a cash prize, Henderson said.

The Riverside High School Jazz Band will provide entertainment at the Dreamland Theater, 107 Broadway St., at 6 p.m. to ring in the season and celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus at 7 p.m. Children who visit Santa get movie tickets and a $2 bill as a gift.

