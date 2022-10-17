Community Foundation now accepting applications for nonprofit training

Applications are now being accepted for The Community Foundation for Western Iowa’s Make It Happen nonprofit training program.

Make It Happen is an 18-month training program designed to assist nonprofit partners in establishing fundraising tactics, building longterm relationships and growing their sustainability, according to a press release. The program expounds on research from Jenni Frumer — retired CEO of Alpert Jewish Family Services and current president of an eponymous organizational management company — and focuses on what motivates donors and stakeholders toward philanthropy.

The fund development learning program, available to western Iowa nonprofit and community partners, also leverages strengths-based management principles to build and solidify internal organizational strengths toward fund development success.

Beginning in January 2023, participants will meet once a month through June, after which the program switches to quarterly Continuing to Make It Happen sessions, where participants are able to learn from subject matter experts based on their personal feedback and needs.

After the Community Foundation was awarded an initial grant from the Iowa Council of Foundations in April 2019 for its inaugural Make It Happen program, investment banking firm D.A. Davidson is sponsoring the 2023 program.

“Supporting the communities in which we live and work is one of D.A. Davidson’s core values and we are pleased to support the Community Foundation’s Make It Happen initiative, which will ultimately benefit the communities of western Iowa,” D.A. Davidson CEO Larry Martinez said. “As someone who was raised in Council Bluffs, it is particularly gratifying to support the community that means so much to me as well as many of my colleagues.”

The Community Foundation created the Make It Happen program after witnessing an increase in requests for consultation in the areas of nonprofit agency endowments and fundraising, according to its press release.

The program will support nonprofit partners by increasing their ability to put a comprehensive plan in place that focuses on the benefits of a strong, endowed funding stream, and will not only ensure the organization’s longterm viability and strength, but will also effectively create a widespread culture of philanthropy throughout the Community Foundation’s western Iowa service area.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity and kindness of our partners at D.A. Davidson, we are excited to offer this high-impact learning cohort to the nonprofit organizations of our southwest Iowa region,” Community Foundation president and CEO Donna Dostal said in the press release. “This will be our second offering of the cohort, with newly-added guest speakers and exclusive learning based on the research of Dr. Frumer. Make It Happen is another way we feel the Community Foundation can help build knowledge and sustainability within our nonprofit community.”

The inaugural 2020 Make It Happen cohort consisted of eight area nonprofit organizations: Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, FAMILY Inc., Golden Hills RC&D, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, Historic General Dodge House, Midlands Humane Society and Trivium.

Organizations will be selected through an application process, which is open through Nov. 1. Information on the program and how to apply can be found at www.givewesterniowa.org/impact/makeithappen.