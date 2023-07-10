The 55th Mission Support Group is under new leadership following a change of command ceremony Thursday, July 6.

Col. Jasin Cooley relinquished command to Col. Patrick Kolesiak during the time-honored ceremony at the Offutt Fire Station.

“This is a big deal for the 55th Wing, a huge deal for the Mission Support Group,” said Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, who was the presiding official. “Congratulations, that’s what this is all about, to Colonel and Mrs. Cooley for a successful command tour.”

Kolesiak comes to the MSG from Edwards Air Force Base, California, where he was the Air Force Research Laboratory Detachment 7 commander and Aerospace Systems Directorate Site Support Division chief.

“Colonel Kolesiak is a civil engineer legend within the civil engineering community,” Howard said. “He put together the fiscal year 2023 budget included in the military construction program for flood recovery for this base.”

The 55th MSG is responsible for five squadrons encompassing more than 1,600 individuals who support Air Combat Command’s largest wing and more than 50 mission partner units including U.S. Strategic Command and the 557th Weather Wing.

“I want to thank the men and women of the 55th MSG for such a warm welcome,” Kolesiak said. “I’m truly humbled and privileged to be able to serve you and lead such an amazing and professional organization.”

The new commander is a career civil engineer officer who earned his Air Force ROTC program at the University of Notre Dame.

“Jasin, it’s clear you leave me a group that is extremely professional, that is operating on all cylinders and ready for anything thrown its way,” Kolesiak added.

Among Cooley’s many accomplishments are leading the MSG team during the runway reconstruction and setting up the 335th Expeditionary Group which helped 16,000 displaced Afghans relocate to the U.S.

Cooley leaves the group for the Pentagon, where he will serve as the security forces operation and training division chief.

“As I leave command for my final time in this career, I humbly offer my sincere thanks for this opportunity to serve in this organization,” Cooley said. “Men and women of the MSG, you’ve done the difficult, daily, impossible, upon request and provided miracles, but by appointment only. Thank you for this experience, it’s been my honor.”