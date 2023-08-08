Related to this story

Fly-in Breakfast

Jeff Hutchinson of the Great Plains Wing of the Commemorative Air Force discusses the annual fly-in breakfast open house held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Civil Air Patrol

Civil Air Patrol members receive a lesson in signaling aircraft during the Great Plains Wing of the Commemorative Air Force fly-in breakfast o…

