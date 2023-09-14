Older barflies wouldn't have overheard college-aged imbibers swapping their 9/11 stories, as they likely would have at an American Legion or VFW hall.

Those young 20-somethings hadn't been born yet, or perhaps were infants or toddlers when the Twin Towers fell.

The terror attack — a vivid memory in the minds of many Millennials and older Americans — just doesn't register much for Generation Z, and it's firmly a history lesson for Gen Alpha.

Twenty-two years after the attack, the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue remains committed to the sentiment to "Never Forget" the lives lost and the shift in the course of history that followed the hijacked planes crashed in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The club's 9/11 memorial ceremony has been held the past 21 years along the Missouri River in Olde Towne Bellevue, initially at Haworth Park and now alongside a permanent memorial at American Heroes Park, to commemorate both the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and the resulting so-called War on Terror, including the U.S. military interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The names of 147 residents of Nebraska and western Iowa who made the ultimate sacrifice were read at this year's ceremony — held Monday Sept. 11.

The roll fall of the fallen included 15 people who hailed from Sarpy County:

• Army Cpl. Matthew L. Alexander of Gretna

• Army Sgt. Lonnie C. Allen Jr. of Bellevue

• Nebraska National Guard Spc. William L. Bailey III of Bellevue

• Army Pvt. Nathan J. Berg of Bellevue

• Army Capt. Joel E. Cahill of La Vista

• Army Spc. Joseph B. Cemper of Papillion

• Navy Lt. Cmdr. Keith Hanson of Bellevue

• Air Force Special Agent Daniel J. Kuhlmeier of Bellevue

• Army Pvt. Tim J. Madison of Bellevue

• Marines Capt. Kevin M. Nicholson of Gretna

• Army 1st Lt. Mark A. Noziska of Papillion

• Air Force Sgt. Jonathan R. Smith of Papillion

• Army Sgt. 1st Class Terry O. Wallace of Bellevue

• Marine Lance Cpl. Drew W. Weaver of Gretna

• Air Force Maj. Robert M. Whitney of Bellevue

“It is our commitment that each of their names will always be spoken so that their memory lives in us and challenges us to live our lives to the highest standards," said Bill O’Donnell, co-chair of the ceremony and a member of the Bellevue Kiwanis Club. "Those are 147 men and women whose lives were cut short because they answered a higher calling. They might’ve been fathers and mothers, grandparents, the light of others’ lives — honor demands that we cherish their memory.”

The junior reserve officer training corps programs from Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools were joined by Abraham Lincoln Junior ROTC from Council Bluffs in supporting the program. The cadets lined up to salute each of the fallen service members' sacrifice.

Also assisting with the ceremony were the Bellevue police, fire and parks departments; the Nebraska and Iowa National Guards; the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base; and singers from the Sarpy Serenaders.

“One of the objectives of Kiwanis is to promote a more serviceable citizenship," O’Donnell said in a news release. "Part of our responsibility as American citizens is to support and defend this great nation and remember those who fell in our defense.”