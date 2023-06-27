U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced Thursday that she secured $74.3 million to support construction projects at Offutt Air Force Base as part of an appropriations bill.

The funding would be part of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2024, according to a news release. Fischer also said she obtained funding to honor Nebraska’s fallen veterans through the Veterans Cemetery Grant Program.

“The number one job of the federal government is to provide for the national defense," said Fischer, who is a Nebraska Republican sitting on the Senate Appropriations Committee. "I worked to ensure this year’s MilCon-VA bill meets that mark by investing in critical projects throughout Nebraska, including at Offutt Air Force Base. This bill also includes my provisions to improve veterans’ access to care and ensure our fallen veterans are properly honored."

The bill still faces votes from the House and Senate, but it was advanced Thursday by the committee on a 28-0 bipartisan vote as an initial step in the process.

If passed, the bill would provide:

• $5 million to design a new laboratory for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

• $7 million to replace the vehicle search area at the gate by Strategic Command.

• $3 million to plan and design a new Base Operations/Mobility Center at Offutt.

• $2.7 million to design a Logistics Readiness Squadron Transportation Facility.

• $3.5 million to design a maintenance facility and warehouse for the 55th Wing.

The bill would also provide $9 million for the National Guard Readiness Center in Bellevue

It also provides $1.44 million to plan and design an unaccompanied housing project for the Nebraska Army National Guard in Saunders County, $1.2 million for collective training unaccompanied housing at Greenlief Training Site and $400,000 for the National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop in North Platte.

Fischer also advocated for $41 million to support a new microgrid and backup power infrastructure at Offutt through the Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program.

Beyond those appropriations, Fischer advocated an additional $10 million — for a total of $60 million — from the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program, which supports veterans cemeteries across the county.

Fischer also pushed for $140 million to support the Sentinel program, which her offices describes as the most significant and complex weapon system in recent U.S. history.

"The project involves the U.S. Air Force replacing the LGM–30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system with the LGM–35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system as part of an effort to modernize the land-based leg of the nuclear triad," according to a release.

Fischer also secured language directing the Department of Veteran Affairs to brief Congress on the implementation of better scheduling solutions for medical appointments.