A half-sized replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider from Arlington National Cemetery was on display recently in Papillion.

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider is Arlington’s most iconic memorial. The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus was designed as a final resting place for unidentified veterans.

American Legion Post 32 presented the Patriotic Productions display at Papillion Landing from June 5 – 14.

“We set it up so that you see it front and center when you first come in,” Post 32 Commander Ted Pafford told Papio Vision. “It’s pretty impactful. We set the flags up behind it to help with that.”

Pafford said hosting the replica was a “no-brainer” with funding coming from Post 32.