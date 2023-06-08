A slight adjustment to the name of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs is expected to create an impactful level of clarity for individuals and families it serves, according to county officials.

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors in Council Bluffs, Iowa, approved a request May 16 to change the name of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs to Pottawattamie County Veterans Service Office.

The request was submitted by interim Department Administrator Peggy Becker, following much discussion with staff and with the approval of the Veterans Affairs Commission that serves the department.

“There are a number of reasons we’ve made this adjustment,” Becker said in a news release. “Primarily though, we’ve struggled to differentiate our services from those offered by the Veterans Affairs Hospital. We feel making this distinction, will better clarify our purpose and help direct people to the services they seek.”

The move is also expected to help better identify department personnel.

“Our staff members that work with veterans and families are officially titled Veterans Service Officers,” Becker said. “We felt the new name would more closely align those individuals with the department.”

The scope of services offered by the department won’t change with the name. The idea of adjusting the name of the department is one that is gaining in popularity for similar departments throughout the region, including in Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska.