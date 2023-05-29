Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Flags waved throughout Peterson Park in Gretna on Monday morning.

Gretna’s American Legion Post 216 held its annual Memorial Day program, one of many gatherings throughout the area inviting residents to reflect on those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“This day is sacred,” said Cindy Mefford, vice commander of Post 216, who filled in for Dave Harrig at the ceremony. “Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans praised the Avenue of Flags set up throughout the park, with each flag representing the sacrifice of a service member with ties to Gretna.

“Today we’re here to remember, honor and reflect,” Evans said. “Regardless of their role, their selfless act, encouraged to defend us, give us the ability to live in the greatest country of the world.”

Evans encouraged the crowd to live in the moment and consider what they say and how they treat people.

“The simplest things can echo for generations,” he said. “There are countless examples where this has happened throughout history. And you likely know a few: Saying hi to a neighbor that you’ve never met before, helping somebody that is in need, getting involved with your church, or maybe reaching out to somebody that you haven’t that’s long overdue. In some cases, it’s choosing not to do something like overreacting on social media, maybe being a little more forgiving with a driver or patient with the restaurant server, maybe more understanding with a family member or friend.”

While reflecting is important, so too is living life.

“While remember those who came before us, the sacrifices they made for our country, let’s keep in mind the moments of today are the memories of the future,” Evans said. “Have a great day to day. Let’s make some wonderful memories.”

Several other Memorial Day observations were made across Sarpy County, including at Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion, Washington Park in Bellevue, Bellevue Cemetery and Cedardale Cemetery in Papillion.