The Astro, a new indoor-outdoor multipurpose venue in La Vista, has announced a 25% ticket package discount for local active military, veterans and first responders for several of its upcoming concerts.

“It brings us immense joy to be part of the La Vista community and to be able to honor those who work hard to keep us safe," said Jane Luneau, general manager of The Astro.

The discounted concerts include:

• I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on Aug. 30

• Beth Hart on Sept. 16

• Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & The Tantrums on Sept. 23

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Sept. 24

• The Gaslight Anthem on Sept. 30

• Dropkick Murphys Fall 2023 Tour with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on Oct. 5

Qualifying individuals can use the code “SERVICE” through Ticketmaster for a 25% discount on a four-pack of tickets to select concerts, according to a news release.

The discount is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be purchased through Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. Find links to buy tickets at theastrotheater.com.

“The Astro is 20 minutes down the road from Offutt Air Force Base,” said Josh Hunt, co-owner of Mammoth Inc., which manages bookings for The Astro facilities at 8302 City Centre Drive in partnership with 1% Productions. "We want to show our immense appreciation for our local heroes and invite them and their families to explore and enjoy The Astro at a discounted ticket price."

In addition to the military, veteran and first responder discount for select upcoming concerts, Here Come the Mummies and Perpetual Groove will play a show on Thursday, Sept. 7, with free general admission tickets for community members.

The free tickets are available at Homer’s Music and Gifts at 1210 Howard St. in Omaha's Old Market during regular business hours. There is a limit of two GA tickets per person, and they are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Paid, reserved seating options also are available.

“We are eager to welcome the community to The Astro, including our hometown heroes,” said Marc Leibowitz, co-owner of 1% Productions. "It is truly a unique venue focused on providing the best experience for performers and audiences. We’ve lined up several incredible artists to come to La Vista and help us celebrate the launch of The Astro in style."