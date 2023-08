Kids splash around in a water fountain next to a fire truck on the Charles E. Lakin Human Services Campus during the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s final hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday. The department held hydrant parties at different neighborhoods across Council Bluffs every Tuesday and Thursday this summer. Council Bluffs Water Works paid the water bill for each party, and representatives from Centris Federal Credit Union showed up to hand out free frozen treats. Free summer lunches were also provided at most hydrant party locations thanks to the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Summer Meals Program.