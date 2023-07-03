Artist Mark di Suvero’s “Big Mo” installation stands tall as, from left, Sgt. Joseph Thede, Austin Lippert, Eric Wright Jr., Specialist Jonathan Casson and Max Lippert sprint while working out during the Iowa Army National Guard Leadership and Fitness Camp at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Area high school and college students were invited to the four day camp, where they worked out alongside local soldiers, firefighters and law enforcement officers. Motivational speakers also gave participants advice on how to develop leadership skills. Staff Sgt. Alex Whiteing with the Iowa Army National Guard was at the park Thursday, and he said he was impressed by the students’ drive and willingness to work together to tackle challenges. Similar camps were also held in Middletown and Johnston.