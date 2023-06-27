Victoria Wells, in front, takes a chip shot on the third hole during the second annual Wabash Open on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The Wabash Open is a summer fundraiser that benefits the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, which was transformed into a rideable 18 hole miniature golf course last weekend. Each hole was sponsored and staffed by area businesses or bike teams. Margaritaville, the popular halfway point hangout between Council Bluffs and Mineola on the trail, was alive as riders took a break to enjoy a donation-based burger cookout and some brews served up by the Iowa Beer Bus. The party continued on the final holes, which led to the afterparty at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse. Matt Smith, one of the Wabash Open organizers, said the event was a hit, with 225 riders making up 62 teams. All money raised from the event will go toward future projects along the Wabash Trace.