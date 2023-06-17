From left, Ani, a 1-year-old bernedoodle owned by Margaret Bulbulian, watch as Jackson Matthews of Carter Lake, 3, reads through a book during the Read to a Dog event at the Carter Lake Public Library on Friday, June 16, 2023. Pups with a Purpose, a dog training organization based out of Omaha, had three therapy dog owners come to the library, where young patrons read books to the different dogs in 15 minute increments. Jessica Gleason, founder of Pups with a Purpose, said events like these are great for kids and dogs alike. She said reading out loud with others builds confidence and improves skills while also providing positive socialization for the dogs. The dogs will be back at the library on June 28, starting at 4:30 p.m. Those interested can register at carterlakelibrary.org or by calling the library at 712-347-5492.