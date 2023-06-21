Lilliah Vilello, 7, steps through a water fountain at the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Longfellow Elementary School on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The department holds hydrant parties at different locations across the city from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer season. The Council Bluffs Community School District will be providing free lunches at all hydrant parties thanks to its Summer Food Service Program and Centris Federal Credit Union will once again provide frozen treats. Council Bluffs Water Works covers the water costs. The next hydrant party will be held at 40th Street and Avenue C on Thursday, June 22.