A juvenile passenger was killed Thursday morning in a highway crash south of Bellevue.

About 8 a.m., a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, registered in Glenwood, Iowa, was driving westbound on Highway 34 just west of Harlan Lewis Road when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

After crossing the median, the Sonata collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup truck and then was hit a second time by an eastbound Freightliner semitruck, the office said.

When a deputy arrived, a juvenile male passenger was found deceased at the scene, according to a news release. The female driver and female front-seat passenger were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and they remained in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the drivers of the Freightliner and Ram were not injured.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred while heavy rain moved through the area. Traffic along Highway 34 was closed during a crash scene investigation but have since reopened.