A 12-year effort to preserve and restore the former Weeping Water Academy building will soon be complete.

The Weeping Water Valley Historical Society is offering the public a chance to leave a lasting legacy with a commemorative brick that will forever be a part of this 152-year-old historical site.

Constructed with native limestone in 1871, the building served as the Congregational Church until a new brick church opened in 1890. In 1885, the Weeping Water Academy was founded and the old church provided space for the chapel, classrooms, and library. The school closed in 1914 as enrollment decreased due to improvements in the public schools.

From 1917 to 2011, the building served as the public library. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Weeping Water Historic District.

Now part of the Weeping Water Valley Historical Society’s museum complex, the building will soon host museum exhibits and serve as a social hall, meeting space and genealogy center.

Personalized, engraved bricks are a great way to honor a special person, family member or group; to commemorate a special occasion; to feature a business or organization; or to be used in memoriam. The brick garden will become part of the permanent landscape.

Orders must be made by Aug. 31.

Find more information, order online or find an order form at weepingwaterhistory.org.