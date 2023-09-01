The rock band 311 is scheduled to take the stage at The Astro Amphitheater in La Vista later this month, but not before being honored by the Omaha Press Club for their impact on the community.

The band will be featured in the Omaha Press Club’s “Faces on the Barroom Floor” gallery on Thursday, Sept. 28, the day before the band's performance at The Astro. Their caricatures are drawn by Jeff Koterba, who is a nationally syndicated cartoonist.

The band's members — Nick Hexum, vocals and guitar, Chad Sexton, drums; P-Nut, bassist; S.A. Martinez, vocals; and Tim Mahoney, guitarist — are from Omaha. They will be the 174th face but the first to honor a rock band.

The drawing will be unveiled during a roast and toast of the honoree, as is tradition for the recognition, according to the Omaha Press Club.

“They are then placed on the floor to be walked on and admired until they are framed and join the other newsmakers’ caricatures on the clubs’ walls,” the club said on its website.

At the press club event, 311 will play at 5:30 p.m., with a social to follow at 6:30 and dinner at 8. p.m. The cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.

The next night, 311 will perform at the outdoor amphitheater in La Vista with bands Awolnation and Blame My Youth – one of the stops on their fall tour.

Hexum said that 311 has never toured with Awolnation or Blame My Youth before. But he’s a big fan of their music. He had a songwriting session with the singer of Blame My Youth a few months ago.

The band recently announced they will be reissuing their debut album “Music” available Sept. 29 — the day of the La Vista performance — in honor of its 30th anniversary. The album will have the fourteen original tracks, plus four pre-production demos from 1992.

“It pays tribute to our roots,” Hexum told the Times. “It’s kinda like a time capsule to hear all the excitement we had to move out to L.A. and work in a big studio with a producer with so much history – Eddy Offord.”

Hexum said it was exciting just to get to pick his brain, have access to all the instruments, use a sampler and learn how to layer music.

“It’s fun to listen back to those, and it brings us back to that time of excitement,” he said.

Hexum said that 311 trys to make a stop in Omaha every tour. If there’s not an opportunity to play a show, they’ll reroute the busses just to get to hang out with family.

“Recently, we flew to Omaha, rented an RV and went on an old school family vacation up through Custer State Park, the Badlands, Mount Rushmore, and it was nice to have the type of family vacation that I did growing up.”

A new album is in the works with 311 – they started to record recently.

“We’ve been rehearsing the new songs, but we really made a point this time to not rush into the recording process,” Hexum said.

As of now they are working on recording nine songs, but Hexum said they may have some additions.

Hexum said he would like to see the band do more frequent albums, even if that means they are a little shorter.

“I feel like waiting four years like we did was a little too long, but we had the pandemic and everything got put on hold,” he said. “I’d like it if we don’t wait so long between albums going forward.”

Hexum said they’re not sure when they’ll release the new album, but they want to release a single this winter.

“Between the re-release, new music and the tour, it’s going to be very busy for us,” he said.

The band looking forward to performing at The Astro, a new venue located at 8302 City Centre Drive in La Vista. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3QL6DqY.

“Midwestern shows are always awesome,” Hexum said.