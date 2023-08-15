The 52nd annual Arrows to Aerospace celebration is this week.

Festivities get underway Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a presentation at the Bellevue Public Library. "The 'Mad' Queen of the Prairies: the Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory," will be presented by Jeff Barnes at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 1003 Lincoln Road.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Bellevue Senior Center will host a senior luncheon at noon, followed by bingo through 3 p.m.

The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St. The exhibit will also be open the same hours on Saturday.

The big to-do kicks off Saturday, Aug. 19, with the Olde Towne Grand Parade down Mission Avenue to Washington Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade's grand marshal is Jim Shada, a longtime employee of the City of Bellevue.

Shada started his career with the City of Bellevue in 1978 as a planning assistant. He moved to the Parks Department in 1988, taking on the role of recreation coordinator, and has been a fixture there ever since.

"(He) has had made a significant impact in the lives of many youths in our community," Karen Mier of the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club wrote in an email to the Times. "He also may have given some of you tennis lessons over the years since he has been a volunteer tennis instructor for over half of his career."

Shada has worked tirelessly over the years to improve recreational activities throughout the city, helping to design and oversee the installation of the new Stonecroft ADA playground project and the recent installation of new playgrounds at 10 parks in Bellevue.

For the last three years, Shada has taken on a dual role as deputy director of Parks and Recreation. Although his increased role brings with it added responsibility, Jim has been described by some of his coworkers as "a great boss who listens to new ideas and is not afraid to show his appreciation for the hard work done by his employees," according to a statement from the Kiwanis. "He is also always willing to assist other department as the needs arise."

Outside of work, Shada is a proud and devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoys playing tennis, fishing and following his grandchildren to all their activities.

"Thank you to Jim Shada for the difference you have made in Bellevue," Mier wrote.

Other Saturday festivities will be held in and near Washington Park and include:

• Downhill Mile in front of St. Mary's School/Mission Avenue, 8 to 9:15 a.m.

• Pancake breakfast with the Pancake Man, 8 to 11:30 a.m.

• Crafts and vendors, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Nebraska Outdoors trailer, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Kids bounce houses, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Cornhole games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Fun with K9 robot, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Kids games, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Food vendors, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Log Cabin tours, noon to 2 p.m.

• Music in the park, 1 to 3 p.m.

• Free pony rides, 1 to 3 p.m.

Donated by BetterLife Members Omaha, a bicycle drawing for 16-inch boys and girls bikes will happen at 3 p.m.

Arrows to Aerospace is hosted annually by the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue-Offutt. Find more information at bokiwanis.org.