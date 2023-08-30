Six children have completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge in recent weeks. Each received 10 free books, a T-shirt and a certificate.
Ava Staab, 2 1/2, enjoys reading books are about princesses.
Hadli Kimball, 2, will attend Bell Elementary School. Hadli’s favorite books are Eric Carle.
Zoe Horne, whose photo wasn’t provided, 2, enjoys reading color books and look-and-find books.
Beau Gentry, 3, enjoys reading anything from Slumberkins, “The Color Monster” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
Nora Browning, 5, attends Portal Elementary School. Nora’s favorite books are by Mo Willems.
Bennett, whose last name wasn’t provided, 5, attends Rumseys Station Elementary School. Bennett’s favorite books are “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” books.