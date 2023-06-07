The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office is warning that thousands of businesses and nonprofits are facing administrative dissolution for failing to file required reports.

About 26,350 entities missed their initial filing deadline of April 1 for annual or biennial reports, according to a news release. Those not acting to remedy that will be administratively dissolved, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release.

Reports must be filed in person by Friday, June 16, or by 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 19, if filed electronically at sos.nebraska.gov/report.

Of the delinquent entities, 1,751 are based in Sarpy County ZIP codes, a spokesperson told the Times via email.

The majority of the 26,350 delinquencies statewide are limited liability companies, but 2,040 nonprofit corporations are also late with their reports, as are 35 limited liability partnerships, according to a release.

Entities based outside Nebraska that fail to meet reporting requirements could have their legal authority to do business in the state revoked. A total of 141,139 filing notices were mailed by the state agency at the beginning of the year.

Entities that miss the filing requirement but want to remain in good standing will be required to file paperwork to be reinstated or refile their organization. They will be charged a reinstatement fee in addition to any other late payments.