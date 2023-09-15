Absolute Sports Nutrition will take over the former American Family Insurance spot near 24th Street and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue.
Grow Omaha, a media outlet founded by two executive vice presidents at NAI NP Dodge built around a radio show on KFAB, reported that Absolute Sports Nutrition was leasing the 1,000-square-foot bay at 2340 Cornhusker Road, attributing that to colleague Gabrielle Estivo of NAI NP Dodge, who represents the building owner.
A representative of the store told the Times that it would move later this year.
Absolute Sports Nutrition has a location at 2903 Samson Way, Suite 101. It used to be Max Muscle Bellevue. The store sells health and fitness supplements as well as meal planning.