After 10 weeks of construction crews, visitors to the ACCESSbank branch at 7223 S. 84th St. in La Vista are in for a surprise.

Bank employees and members of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors group celebrated the completion of the location’s parking lot and drive-thru ATM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18.

“We were surprised by how many people showed up, but it does go to show the level of support we've received from the community of La Vista and why we need to reinvest in our own assets here in the community and show that appreciation back,” ACCESSbank executive vice president and chief financial officer Jason Fowler said.

The parking lot was in such bad shape that the expected six week construction project took nearly twice that long.

“We found things that we didn't know were underneath the layers of asphalt, and the amount of asphalt that we found where they had, just put it over the top and over the top, it was a much larger project than we thought, it took longer than we thought,” Fowler told The Times. “So we appreciate the patience of our customer base that had to deal with all that construction for so long.”

ACCESSbank president and CEO Patrick Corrigan joked before the ceremony: “Those of you who saw the parking lot before know it’s a big deal.”

The construction crew also discovered that some of the ground had washed away beneath where the drive-thru ATM was going to be.

“The repairs that we needed to do in order to ensure stability and safety, through the area, it was a lot bigger than we anticipated,” Fowler said.

The ACCESSbank La Vista branch was first opened in 2017, after the bank acquired the former La Vista-based Bank of Nebraska, and has since gone on to have more transactions per month than the other six locations, Fowler said, prompting the infrastructure upgrade.

“This branch has been embraced by the La Vista community, and we appreciate that,” Fowler said. “That is why we see the justification of reinvestment into our location here, with this parking lot, with our great new ATM."