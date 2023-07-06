The Aksarben Foundation recently awarded a $900,000 grant to the Metropolitan Community College Foundation to fund technology-focused scholarships for MCC students.

This scholarship aims to advance those with tech degrees by providing direct employer engagement through the Nebraska Tech Collaborative and InternNE, according to a news release. The grant, an amendment to a previously awarded grant, will be used for several initiatives over the course of three years, beginning this fall and ending in summer 2026.

The grant will fund the following initiatives:

• MetroMavs NE Tech Tuition and IT Careers Collaborative: About $300,000 will be used to cover the tuition and facility fees for 75 students over three years. The program will also provide eight courses of books.

• Career Promise Scholarship: About $120,000 will be used to fund $500 scholarships for 60 students over three years.

• IT Pathways Collaborative: About $300,000 will be used to fund $500 scholarships for 150 students over three years.

• MCC Code School Collaborative: About $180,000 will be used to provide $15,000 in funding for 12 students over three years.

To be eligible for the Aksarben Career Promise Scholarship, students must meet several criteria, including being a high school graduate, earning a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or higher in all MCC coursework, successfully completing a career academy and enrolling in a related program of study to the career academies. If they are interested in pursuing a four-year degree, they have opportunities to transfer to the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Information Science & Technology.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Metropolitan Community College Foundation in support of student scholarships," said Sandra Reding, president of the Aksarben Foundation. "This grant will provide much-needed financial assistance to students pursuing higher education and help prepare them for careers in the workforce."