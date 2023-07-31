Allo Fiber is planning a kick-off to construction of its fiber optic network in La Vista but appears stalled on plans to expand to Bellevue.

A construction kick-off event is planned at noon on Aug. 22 at Central Park in La Vista.

The event will be similar to a community outreach event held in April at Papillion City Hall. Construction broke ground in La Vista on June 19, according to information shared by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce. Work began in Papillion on March 13.

The company recently announced plans to bring a fiber optic network to Ralston as well as the completion of its network installation in Milford.

But whether Allo is coming to Bellevue remains uncertain, as Dave Miller, general manager of eastern Nebraska, told the Times in April.

“We would love to be able to serve Bellevue,” Miller said at the time. “It just makes sense for us, but there are some details that we still have to work out, and we haven’t been able to work those out yet.”

An Allo spokesperson indicated to the Times there's been no change since then.

"At this time, we don't have any update to provide on Bellevue," Nichole Spady said in an email. "When we have an update to report on, we will be back in touch (hopefully with good news to share)."

Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow said in a statement to the Times that there's no update on the telecommunications operator's plan.

"ALLO has an agreement with the city and are under pre-construction review. No indication that they will start anytime soon," Ristow said in an email.

Allo typically bring its network to all residents within city limits, Miller said in April. The company is also talking with Springfield and various sanitary and improvement districts to expand its network to those residents as well.