Work is now underway to bring Allo's internet connectivity to La Vista.

The company held a ceremonial construction kick-off on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Central Park, with brief remarks from city and company leaders.

"We're excited to have Allo in our community," La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig said. "We appreciate the commitment you've made not just to help our citizens to provide a great business product, but also your involvement that you've already displayed in giving back to our community on a lot of our events, a lot of our nonprofits. So, we look forward to that growing over the years."

While infrastructure has already been installed in parts of La Vista, the company used the event to draw attention to notices that residents and businesses should expect to receive in advance of work taking place in their yards or utility easements. Those notices should come through the mail, and Allo representatives may also knock on doors in some areas.

Dave Miller, the company's regional general manager for eastern Nebraska, said Allo is also excited to be in the La Vista community.

"We like to be part of communities that have a lot going on," Miller said. "Our goal is to be a partner when we come to a new community. So we do that by having folks that live in the community and are part of the community. We do that by living out our four core values, and one of those is to be local."

Miller asked La Vista residents for their patience during the construction process.

"We also ask that, if there are questions or concerns, please reach out to us," Miller said. "We have experts that know how to work with you (and) know how to resolve any concerns or questions that you might have."

Once the network is built out, customers would order internet, TV or phone service through Allo, which would then connect from a pedestal on or near their property to install the service. The pedestals are where the fiber optic cables are spliced to provide service to individual customers along Allo's larger network.