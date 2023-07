The board overseeing Anderson Grove Cemetery presented retiring board members Richard Petersen and Lowell Iske.

The awards, presented May 4, reflected their many years of service, according to a news release. At that gathering, Allen Johnson was elected as the new board president.

Petersen served on the board for 47 years and was president for 41 years, while Iske served on the board for 23 years and was treasurer for 21 years.

The cemetery is located at 12005 S. 36th St. in Bellevue