Citing staffing issues, The Monarch Grill by La Paz, which had operated inside the Papillion Legion Hall, closed at the end of July.

The Lincoln branch of La Paz, boasting a 30-year history, will remain open.

Former employees Andy Wilson and Jonas Steele purchased La Paz in Lincoln from its original owner in 2016. Six years later, in January of 2023, they decided to grow the brand by opening a sister restaurant at Papillion American Legion Post 32.

The business partners split up when the grill opened, with Steele managing the restaurant in Lincoln and Wilson running the show in Papillion.

The restaurant was known for its cream cheese chicken enchiladas and fried ice cream. The grill soft opened in January and had an official ribbon cutting on June 28 with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

Just 20 days later, the Papillion American Legion Post 32 posted on Facebook that La Paz would be closing at the end of the month, with a new restaurant — J's Smokehouse BBQ — taking its place.

J's Smokehouse opened Aug. 1, with dining hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner hours 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. The grill is closed on Sundays and Mondays.