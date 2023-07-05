Gretna, Papillion and La Vista were represented at the 2023 National SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta.

Held June 19-23, the conference offered the opportunity for state champions from across the country to compete head to head in their respective contests.

From Gretna High School, students Grant Sila and Wyatt Zeleny attended the conference after winning their respective competitions in April at the Nebraska State Conference.

At nationals, Sila placed seventh of 41 in carpentry and Zeleny placed eighth of 31 in plumbing. Both received a Skill Point Certificate at the competition.

"This was a great opportunity for our students to represent GHS and Nebraska at this level of competition," said GHS SkillsUSA adviser Jason Novotny. "Both students spend a lot of time before and after school honing their skills and I am very proud of their hard work."

Braden Covington of Papillion, a student at Papillion-La Vista High School, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in architectural drafting.

Additionally, Gage Woods of Papillion, a student at Metropolitan Community College, was awarded the college silver medal in firefighting. Cooper Cook of La Vista, also an MCC student, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in electrical construction wiring.

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or postsecondary institutions as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.

"More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships," SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said in a news release. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."