Tyler Nutty, owner of Arlene’s Gardens, started out as a high schooler hustling to grow a small business.

“Eighteen years ago, I started a landscape business,” Nutty said. “I was a junior in high school. I would walk door-to-door and slowly gain more accounts.”

In March 2019, Nutty moved his business to downtown Papillion. On Tuesday, May 16, he celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce for his new garden center.

“It’s been a dream of mine to open up a garden center,” he said. “My passion and love for plants have been passed down to me from my grandmother Arlene. She loved to grow African violets, pineapples and had a wide variety of indoor plants, and in honor of her, I decided to name the garden center Arlene’s Gardens.”

Nutty started out doing lawn care, landscaping and snow removal — the TJN Enterprises portion of the business. The garden center came about after the move to Papillion.

“Here at the garden center, we sell home decor, houseplants, annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs,” Nutty said. “Here you have a local feel, and we’re very personable with our customers who come in — very knowledgeable about our plants.”

Nutty said he chose downtown Papillion initially because a building was available to store his landscaping and lawn care equipment.

“I just had a vision to create a store,” he said. “It just seemed like a good fit.”

Arlene’s Gardens is located at 214 N. Adams St. Find more at facebook.com/tjnlawn.