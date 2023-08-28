La Vista's new music venue isn't quite ready to open its doors.
Construction crews were still visible last week, as The Astro announced several upcoming performances will be held at different venues because work on the La Vista venue won't be finished in time.
The venue had planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce for Tuesday, Aug. 29, but that was cancelled in July. A spokesperson told the Times that it would be rescheduled soon.
The spokesperson said the delayed opening was the result of "standard construction delays" attributed to excessive rain and excessive heat, during a Nebraska summer, that combined with workforce shortages felt across the construction industry.
The Astro will feature an indoor theater that can hold up to 2,400 people and an outdoor grass amphitheater that can hold up to 5,500 people.
Marc Leibowitz, co-owner of 1% Productions, which manages bookings for The Astro in partnership with Mammoth Inc., said that everyone is eager to see the venue open.
"Big projects like this take time," Leibowitz said in a news release. "Above all, we’re committed to making this a spectacular venue while taking care of our guests and musical acts."
Among the postponed shows is Here Come the Mummies on Thursday, Sept. 7, which was billed as an opportunity for the community to see the performance space. Free tickets for that show will be honored at the new location, The Admiral, also owned by 1% Production and Mammoth.
Josh Hunt, co-owner of Mammoth, said the venue will be open "in time for our mid and late-September lineup of concerts," with some shows moving from indoors to the outdoor performance space, dubbed the Astro Amphitheater.
"We are grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding," Hunt said. "The community's support means a lot to us as we navigate this unexpected delay."