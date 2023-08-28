New locations for shows

The performances with new locations are:

• I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone on Wednesday, Aug. 30, will be at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, 7300 Q St. in Ralston.

• Here Come the Mummies on Sept. 7 will be at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St. in Omaha.

• Beth Hart on Sept. 16 will be at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St. in Omaha.

• Ancient Aliens on Sept. 20 at be at The Admiral, 2234 S 13th St. in Omaha.

• Casey Donahew on Sept. 22 will be outdoors in The Astro Amphitheater.

• The Gaslight Anthem on Sept. 30 will be outdoors in The Astro Amphitheater.