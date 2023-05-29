Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ava’s Army recently received a $10,000 donation reflecting community support during the Make More Happen Awards program.

Jaffery Insurance & Financial Services awarded a $10,000 check to Ava’s Army, a local organization dedicated to funding life-saving pediatric Leukemia research, according to a news release.

Nebraska ranks in the top 25% highest pediatric cancer incidence rates in the U.S. but ranks sixth in mortality rates. Every four days, a Nebraska child will be diagnosed with cancer. The awarded funds will be used to continue Ava’s Army fight to fundraise and advocate for pediatric Leukemia research.

Cyrus Jaffery, founder of Jaffery Insurance, originally received a $5,000 donation for Ava’s Army through to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through the awards program. A story was featured by Make More Happen, and Jaffery Insurance raised an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Ava Reinert of Gretna was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2017 at age 4 after complaining of back pain. She underwent 800 days of treatment and a year of physical therapy.

Ava’s family partnered with Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation — an organization that aims to raise awareness and fund research for all types of childhood cancer — to form their own organization, Ava’s Army, in efforts to raise money to fund pediatric leukemia research.