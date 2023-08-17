I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha to further my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank my family, coaches- past and present, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today. @OmahaBSB @T_BIRDSBASEBALL pic.twitter.com/hMqdv2Cotr

During the spring season, Hosick batted .283 with 16 RBIs and was tied for the team lead in wins on the mound (4-1) with an ERA of 1.41. Hosick also struck out 44, and emerged as a leader during the DC Electric summer American Legion season that came up just short of winning the American Division, falling to eventual American Legion World Series runner-up Lincoln East.