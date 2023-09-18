Olivia Meyers struggled to fight off the tears.

The Betz Elementary School fifth-grade teacher was surprised with a box of school supplies as well as a grant of $500 for her classroom the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

"It's amazing," Meyers said, her voice getting higher pitched as she spoke with the Times. "It is just so awesome to have more supplies for my class, whether it's paper, Post-It notes, more snacks in the classroom."

Beardmore Subaru donated the supply boxes as well as a total of $7,500 to the Bellevue elementary school through its Subaru Loves Learning initiative in collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org.

"It is really is just such a blessing because a lot of kids come from homes where they need extra snacks and more encouragement and more love," Meyers said. "To be able to give them more materials to work with is such a blessing, because we're learning (and) we're growing with our academic concepts, but I also just want the students to feel loved and cared for."

In a news release, Beardmore Subaru said more than 92% of classrooms nationally have families who cannot afford to purchase school supplies. While schools do provide support for those students locally, teachers still spend their own money — nationally, the average is $860 per year, the release says — to fill the gap and ensure supplies are available.

Meyers said she and her husband are trying to pay off medical school debt on a teacher's salary, so having the $500 offset spending she might otherwise have made is meaningful.

"I feel like the Lord has just blessed me with that," Meyers said. "I had no idea that this was going to occur."

The national initiative from Subaru supports more than 470,000 students, with Beardmore Subaru of Bellevue working to benefit all 262 students across 15 classrooms at Betz Elementary.

"We are proud to work with AdoptAClassroom.org again this year to help students across America succeed in the classroom with the resources they need," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America Inc.

The auto dealership's supply kits included pens, pencils, markers, dry-erase markers, earbuds, wipes and more, according to a release. Branded capes were also distributed to students during the surprise announcements in their classrooms.

"Thank you!" Meyers class said in unison when Beardmore representatives handed over the box of supplies to the teacher.

This is the sixth year Beardmore Subaru has adopted classrooms at Betz Elementary.