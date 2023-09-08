Bellevue East spoiled Omaha Bryan’s best start since 2006 with four second-half turnovers, two recovered by Mason Chandler and one for a touchdown, with Friday’s 21-7 win.

“We came in, not overconfident, but we knew we were gonna come in and dominate,” senior quarterback and linebacker Chandler said. “We just thought it would be in more dominant fashion. All of us know that we didn't play our best, especially me. I know that I left a couple of touchdowns on the board at first, a couple of plays. But you know, we found a way, and that shows a lot because in years past, Bellevue East hasn't been able to win close games and find a way to win, which we've shown that we could, but we haven’t played close to our best football yet.”

Up just 7-0 at halftime, courtesy a touchdown run by Andrew Lucas, the Chieftains (2-1) held the home Bears (2-1) scoreless through three quarters, extending their lead to 14-0 two plays into the fourth.

Bryan answered on a 17-yard pass from Coryion Perry to Jeremiah Gorham, who made a dash upfield and into the end zone with 9:04 left in the game.

The next play after a missed field goal (the second for the Chieftains), Josh Meinders got to Perry and forced loose a fumble, which was scooped up by Chandler and returned 20 yards for six.

Chandler thought the Bears had good pass protection on the play with crossing routes over the middle of the field, he accounted for the scrambling and speed of Perry and pounced when the ball was out.

“We know he was loose with the football in the pocket, Josh strip-sacks him and the ball rolled right to me,” he said. “I guess if you're in the right spot, you're gonna make at least a couple of breaks.”

Over the remaining seven minutes, Bellevue East forced another fumble and intercepted two passes as they shut down the Bears. Chieftains head coach Aaron Thumann praised Chandler’s “nose for the football” and the defense’s ability to get as a unit.

“Mason Chandler is absolutely ridiculous. He's a freak athlete and just has a nose for the ball and he's so intelligent, and he sees things so well. So for us, it's no surprise that he's in that position there to make that play,” Thumann said. “That's how special he is, how big of a difference he makes on our team, and how much people just rally around him on our team. But of course, our entire defense to get into that situation and getting the ball in his hands gave him that opportunity. And I know Mason appreciates that so much and understands how important his teammates are in those situations for sure.”

Against a Bryan offense averaging 54 points per game – led by Perry, Gorham and Isaiah Morgan – Thumann thought the Chieftains “kept finding a way.”

“I loved how physical we played the whole game, and obviously we had some adversity, some ups and downs along the way,” he said. “But our kids just kept finding a way. Obviously some key turnovers that made a huge difference in our game too. But I mean, we felt coming into the game that we could slow them down, we really did. We thought with our defense, how we could attack them with our rush and all that stuff that we could really slow down what they were doing. We thought that we could run the ball on them. I thought we ran the ball pretty well tonight.”

Bellevue East (2-1) 0 7 0 14 -- 21

Omaha Bryan (2-1) 0 0 0 7 -- 7

OTHER SCORES

No. 1 Omaha Westside 45, No. 8 Bellevue West 12

No. 3 Gretna 27, No. 10 Creighton Prep 24 (2OT)

No. 9 Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-La Vista South 14

Class B No. 10 Elkhorn 27, No. 7 Omaha Gross Catholic 13

Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth 37, Gretna East 0

Nebraska City 37, Platteview 34

Thursday

Lincoln Southeast 10, No. 6 Papillion-La Vista 7