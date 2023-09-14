Gretna senior Beau Petersen announced his commitment to play golf and continue his academic career at Northern Illinois University late Wednesday night.

"I mean, it just shows that hard work pays off," Petersen said. "I mean, I'm thankful to have all the support that I have from my parents, family, my coach Jon Petersen, just being able to get the opportunity to play college golf."

Petersen was drawn by the facilities "like no other" and competition at the university in DeKalb, Ill., where the Huskies play at nearby Rich Harvest Farms. The course will play host to LIV Golf Chicago Sept. 22-24 this year.

"Their indoor practice facility is top notch, they have a huge green with a real bunker, two simulators, and then they have a little area on campus as well," he said. "And I just feel like it's a place I can grow, and the coaches as well, I've heard, are gonna push you, and that's what I want.

"I would expect some of the best college college golfers, I get to be around those boys every day. And when we travel for tournaments, we're playing the best, we play a great travel schedule... It'll just be a sweet experience."

Education comes first for Petersen in the next year before arriving at NIU as he finishes up school at Gretna while leading the golf team in the spring.

"See if we can make State and make a little run," he said. "I figured out this summer that I belong to play with all the kids in Nebraska, that I'm just as good as them and I can win tournaments this summer, and hopefully can do it going forward."

Pushed by his parents throughout the recruitment process, Petersen found things slow at the beginning but was pushed to keep sending emails, texts and even calling college coaches. Petersen also received offers from Creighton and Washburn.

"They just didn't make me stop, and that's kind of what and then they got coach (John) Carlson to show up down in South Carolina (for the Junior Am Championships) and it was kind of sweet because we weren't really expecting him," Petersen said. "And I feel like they overall just pushed me all the time. And then John Petersen, I mean, he's told me from day one, 'Trust the process.' I said that in my post, and over the last year I've just mentally gotten better. And hopefully just keep going forward and keep getting better."