The Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch is back for another season with expanded amenities for the busy fall months.

The farm's annual fall festivities has stood the testament of time, with expansive grounds, dedicated owners and over 35 years under its belt, the operation has snowballed from a mere attraction to a village.

"This time of the year is busiest. We'll get 5,000 to 6,000 people down here a day, especially on weekends," said Tyson Schaeffer, co-owner of the farm, which is actually located in Papillion despite its name. "We have to hire 50-60 part-time employees every season to do anything from chopping firewood, food service, cleaning camps and driving hay wagons."

During the fall season, the farm runs daytime amenities daily with separate nighttime activities each weekend. On weekends, the farm and ranch operates during the daytime until 6 p.m. At 6:30 employees set up, actors get in character, bonfires ignite and the haunted house and haunted hay rack commence.

If spooky and scary aren't up your alley, a daytime hayrack might be a better option. The ride winds through the forest and into the pumpkin patch. All pumpkins are homegrown and priced by size, ranging from $2 to $15, with Big Mack gourds running up to $50 per pumpkin.

Adding to the daytime family fun, kids' play areas have seen new additions. A ropes obstacle course has been added to their old west-themed interactive play area adding to the pre-existing 'fun barn', slides, zip lines, swings and climbing nets. The life-sized pirate ship also underwent a renovation.

Bellevue Berry Farm isn't just for the youngins. Adults can get into the spirit at Pirates Pub, open every weekend, for an alcoholic beverage and turkey leg.

For the 2023 fall season, the attraction has introduced a new online ticketing system, allowing guests to purchase tickets conveniently through their website.

Ticket prices vary, with weekday daytime admission at $10 and weekday nighttime admission at $17. Combo tickets are also offered at discounted rates, as listed online at bellevueberryfarm.com.

The farm's daytime hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bellevue Berry Farm is located off of Highway 370 at 11001 S 48th Street in Papillion.