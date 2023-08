The Arrows to Aerospace parade makes its way down Mission Avenue in Olde Towne Bellevue on Saturday, Aug. 19. Arrows to Aerospace is the city’s annual summer celebration, which has been happening the past 52 years, according to the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club, which sponsors the event. Thousands of parade goers braved the heat to watch the nearly 90 parade entries and celebrate community pride.