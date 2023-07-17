Mark Elbert is leaving his job at Bellevue City Hall a few months before he's set to start drawing a retirement check from the city.

Elbert has resigned as community development director, a role he took in at the beginning of 2020 after spending a year on administrative leave as police chief — following a no confidence vote by the police union — while the city investigated his conduct.

Elbert was reinstated as police chief, and he unsuccessfully pursued a defamation lawsuit related to the 2017 controversy.

He reached a settlement with the City of Bellevue in December 2019 that will see him get $78,000 a year beginning on his 55th birthday in 2023. The payments are in lieu of the police pension he would have received had he remained police chief.

Elbert took on the community development role, which combined responsibilities from multiple previous roles, including heading up planning, emergency management and community relations.

Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow announced last week that Elbert is leaving after nearly 30 years of service to the city to take a position with Sarpy County.

Tammi Palm, the city's planning manager since 2019, will be promoted to planning director as part of the reorganization at Bellevue City Hall.

Palm will oversee the Planning Department, which reviews development applications within the city and its extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction. The department also plays a role in issuing building permits.

Ristow announced that the Permits & Inspections Department, lead by Mike Christensen, will be overseen by Palm going forward. The day-to-day functions of the department won't change.

The Code Enforcement Department, under the direction of Joe Bockman, will now report directly to Ristow.

In May, David Goedeken become the new public works director following the departure of Doug Clark earlier this year. He had been serving as the city's manager of engineering services.

City officials will begin a search to hire a new director of community and economic development "to promote all the great things going on in Bellevue and helping to grow our community by securing relationships with interested businesses and partners," according to a news release.