The City of Bellevue is considering closing eight city parks, despite an outpouring of feedback against the concept at a Bellevue City Council meeting last week.

Council members heard public testimony on a resolution accepting a parks master plan from a consultant, including a recommendation that the city invest additional funding and the expansion of amenities at some parks.

The plan, described as "intended to govern the decisions made about the parks system," also recommends closing the following parks:

• College Heights North Field, 2.8 acres, because of overlapping park services nearby;

• Freeman Park, 1.4 acres, because of lack of use and cost to bring up to standards;

• Gilder Park, 5.3 acres, because of redundant amenities at Gilder Elementary School;

• Goldenrod Park, 3.8 acres, because of anticipated future use as a municipal facility;

• Heber Park, 2.9 acres, because of poor visibility and redundancy with Everett Park;

• Leawood Oaks II Park, 5.3 acres, because of poor visibility and lack of regional use;

• Mason Park, 1.4 acres, because of land use, unsuitable topography and potential cost;

• Southern Oaks Park, 4.2 acres, because of topography, visibility and inaccessibility.

The future of what the plan calls "decommissioned parks" could include transferring the land for public use, sale for development, gifting or selling to adjacent property owners, giving to a public entity or entering into a memorandum of understanding with a business or community organization that would take responsibility for managing the land.

"It's one of those things that we have to look at," Mayor Rusty Hike told the Times.

Bellevue has twice as much park land, per capita, as similarly sized cities, according to the consultants – Lamp Rynearson, Emspace + Lovgren, and Ballard*King — and the resulting master plan.

"I was a little bit surprised they only came up with 17 acres," Hike said.

Asked what acreage he would like to see decommissioned, Hike said he didn't have a specific number in mind. He said he would be open to working with others to find a resolution to the city having to spend so much time and money keeping up its park system.

During the meeting, Hike said the city is essentially "a mowing company" servicing 756 acres of parkland. That wouldn't change by decommissioning just 17 acres, either.

The first speaker in an freewheeling public hearing suggested that the city could plant something other than grass to cover the ground in some of the parks, reducing how much would require mowing — while perhaps better serving pollinators or other purposes.

"I'm encouraging people to think outside the box," Stephanie Barelman said. "Mowing itself, as a large practice, is not sustainable. So a lot of the work I do is through the Bellevue Native Plant Society, and we're encouraging people — mostly suburban homeowners — to just take a different view when it comes to landscaping."

Barelman wasn't dismissive of the parks master plan as a concept, but she wanted to offer her concerns, which became a common refrain during the public hearing.

"It's encouraging that we have this kind of planning going on," Barelman said. "I think it's really needed. As people mentioned, it's been a while since there's been this kind of planning going on with our parks."

Council member Thomas Burns — who challenged Hike for the mayorship last election in large part over the parks issue — made a motion to amend the council's resolution to remove any reference to decommissioning, arguing it would signal that the city listened to concerns that were largely over specific parks being shuttered.

Council member Don Preister joined with Burns, but they were voted down 4-2 after debate over whether the nonbinding action would have accomplished its aim or would simply muddy the waters should the city later choose to act upon the decommissioning recommendations.

"It's been a long time since i've ever seen so many people so compassionate, and passionate, about the city's parks," Preister said. "Rather than upset such a segment of caring people for one aspect of an otherwise very good plan, if we take it out it changes absolutely nothing, except the confidence of the public."

Council member Paul Cook said the plan was the result of a process that included bringing in the public for input, and that resulted in the recommendations the plan makes.

"I don't know why you don't want that to play out," Cook said. "Why doesn't the City Council want to take a harder look at these eight parks? We may not decommission any of them, but why would we just tonight giving up on what we asked these guys to do for us?"

Ultimately, Cook's perspective won out, and Burns and Preister joined their colleagues in voting to adopt the master plan. Doing so doesn't trigger any next step or mean that the parks will be closed, though. It just officially acknowledges the parks master plan.

The council can still consider whether the plan accurately reflects the usage and value of certain parks to the community, too. Several speakers expressed concern about the use of QR codes and the accuracy of surveying work done to support the plan compared to canvassing or other ways to create data related to the parks.

Goldenrod Park in particular drew strong support, including by Audrey Mouldon, director of Caritas Kids Cottage, which sits just south of the park across from Bryan Middle School.

"We have at our daycare over 145 children," Mouldon. "We, who are the most users of Goldenrod, were not surveyed, nor were my little people, nor were my parents, nor were my staff. We were not part of the survey, yet we're the ones who used the play area the most."

Mason Park was also discussed following efforts, spearheaded by state Sen. Carol Blood since 2016, to rejuvenate the park, which sits across the road from Bellevue East High School tennis courts. Last November, volunteers installed more than $10,000 worth of pollinator-friendly native plants at the park.

Hike mentioned Mason Park as a prime example of how a memorandum of understand could keep the park available while also shifting management responsibility from the city.

Other concerns brought up included the impact of neglect on some parks — wondering whether it's fair to decommission a park on the grounds it wasn't adequately maintained in the past and would cost too much to do so now — and what future uses might come about as the result of decommission certain parks, particularly if they were sold or put to an industrial use.

Hike said the parks master plan is the result of 18 months of efforts, and all it does is provide potential targets for decommissioning and let those residents know there's a chance of that down the road. Any subsequent decommissioning would require a separate vote by the council.

"We've had a lot of time and energy, and it's a great plan," Hike said. "If the city runs into problems five years down the road, and they need another $100,000 in the budget, maybe they use it then. We've got some identifiable properties."