Bellevue East will hold a homecoming parade Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The parade will line up on Bert Murphy Boulevard and proceed north along Lincoln Road to High School Drive, where it will enter the stadium for a pep rally. THe event will feature music, candy and lots of fun. Parade spectators are invited to line the streets on Lincoln Road and High School Drive.
This year's homecoming game against Omaha Northwest is Thursday evening, which will be followed by fireworks. The homecoming dance is Friday evening.