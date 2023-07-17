The Bellevue Food Pantry is asking for feedback as it begins planning for an expanded space.

The pantry currently serves about 10,000 people per year, and 16% of them are veterans, active military or military families.

"At 1,000 square feet, the current pantry space does not fit the community need," the pantry said in an announcement about the survey. "Over the last year and a half, we have been working on a plan to solve the space concerns."

The Bellevue Public Library is moving to the Bellevue Professional Center on Longo Drive, and the pantry eventually will take over the library's current space at 1003 Lincoln Road. That "will be a much larger and more accessible facility that will serve as a community hub, a true gathering space where people in crisis can get nourishment, connections to community resources, and hope for the future," according to the Bellevue Food Pantry.

To plan for that future, the pantry is asking for community input.

“Getting feedback from the community will help us align with providing the best service to those who need it for years to come,” said Deanna Wagner, manager of the Bellevue Food Pantry. “We are truly grateful for all the support from the Bellevue community as we move to the next phase of this project in order to better serve Bellevue.”

To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/bfpsurvey23.