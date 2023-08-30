The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an alleged assault and false imprisonment of a woman after a traffic stop along Highway 75 the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

A trooper saw a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driving recklessly around 6:15 a.m. near Childs Road, according to a news release issued the following afternoon.

A woman out of the vehicle during the traffic stop and told the trooper that she was being held against her will.

The State Patrol said the woman had observable injuries to her face, and the trooper found a child in the car as well. The driver of the vehicle provided a fake driver's license during the stop.

The driver — identified as Jose Hernandez, 36, of Omaha — was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, first-offense willful reckless driving, driving without a license and first-degree forgery. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

The woman and child were taken to the Nebraska Medicine Bellevue Medical Center. The child was not injured.