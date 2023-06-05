Students who rely on their school's breakfast and lunch programs for nutrition can struggle during the summer months.

Fortunately, the Bellevue Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools are participating in the Summer Food Service Program through the U.S Department of Agriculture, as are four Omaha Public Schools buildings in Bellevue.

The program offers free summer meals for young people through age 18, regardless of where they attend school or other considerations.

BPS meal sites run through June 23. The PLCS site runs through June 28. OPS sites run through July 13, except Bryan Middle School runs through July 20.

Here's the schedule of participating sites:

Avery Elementary, 2107 Avery Road, Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Belleaire Elementary, 1200 Mission Ave., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bertha Barber Elementary, 1402 Main St., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Betz Elementary, 605 W. 27th Ave., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Birchcrest Elementary, 1212 Fairfax Drive, Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bryan High, 4700 Giles Road, Bellevue

Breakfast: 7 to 7:30 a.m.

Bryan Middle, 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue

Breakfast: 7 to 7:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Central Elementary, 510 W. 22nd Ave., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to noon

Chandler View Elementary, 7800 S. 25th St., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Forest Station Elementary, 1010 Childs Road W., Bellevue

Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

G. Stanley Hall Elementary, 7600 S. 72nd St., La Vista

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

LunchL 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Twin Ridge Elementary, 1400 Sunbury Drive

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Two Millard Public Schools buildings just north of the county line, Neihardt Elementary and Holling Heights Elementary, are also participating in the program.

Find other sites at fns.usda.gov/meals4kids or call 211 or text FOOD to 304-304.