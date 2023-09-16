The Bellevue Little Theatre kicked off its 55th season Friday with the Nebraska premiere of the musical “The Prom,” which runs weekends through Sunday, Oct. 1.

“The Prom” opens with a scene among a quartet of Broadway actors: Angie Dickinson (played by Kara Penniston), who has been toiling in the chorus of “Chicago” for years without ever getting the chance to play a lead role; Trent Oliver (Justin Parsley), who is frustrated at only being known for his role in a ‘90s sitcom; and Dee Dee Allen (Beth King) and Barry Glickman (Mark Haufle), whose latest Broadway show has closed on opening night after horrific reviews declare the two to be deeply unlikable narcissists.

Allen and Glickman set out to improve their public image by taking on a cause, thereby making themselves seem charitable. Dickinson discovers the story of an Indiana high school that chose not to have a prom at all rather than allow Emma Nolan (played by Riley Pope) to bring her girlfriend to the prom. The quartet sets off for Indiana, deciding that helping a lesbian in need is exactly the PR move to fix their flagging careers.

While the show initially makes much of the "culture clash” between the New York actors and the people of Indiana — including jokes about Applebee’s and K-Mart — both groups end up learning from each other throughout the course of the show.

The script explicitly discusses the financial struggles this town has gone through and how those who feel hopeless look for a scapegoat. As Mr. Hawkins (Benji Pettiford) says, that doesn’t excuse their homophobia, but it does give context. While the portrayals of both the townsfolk and the actors can be stereotypical and over the top, each group is given heart and humanity, and it never feels like the show is mocking anyone.

The show itself is hilarious, and all of the actors nail the delivery of the jokes to full effect. A particularly funny scene takes place near the end of Act I, when the quartet replace a truck-eating dinosaur robot as the halftime entertainment at a monster truck rally and perform a “message song” in support of Emma. The lyrics, costuming, staging and surprise “instrumental” moment will have you rolling.

During Act II, each member of our Broadway quartet has a song of their own where they get to shine. Penniston shows off her dance chops in the fantastically-choreographed “Zazz,” King’s belting voice and commanding stage presence shine in “The Lady’s Improving,” Haufle provides both comedy and heart in “Barry is Going to Prom,” and Parsley leads the town — and the audience — in a come-to-Jesus moment with “Love Thy Neighbor.”

However, the real star of the show is Pope as Emma. When the story begins, Emma is deeply uncomfortable with finding herself the center of controversy for simply wanting to dance with her girlfriend and not have to hide anymore. She never wanted to be a lightning rod or a symbol.

Pope’s acting and body language in scenes at school and at PTA meetings make the audience immediately understand how miserable Emma is at the way things have turned out. Because you feel for Emma so instantly and intensely, every moment of her happiness is a delight, and every moment of her heartbreak brings tears. Pope’s delivery of the final scene in Act I is impeccable, though I can’t say more without spoiling the plot.

Additional shout-outs should be given to the behind-the-scenes team as well. Choreographer Debbie Massey-Schneweis did an exceptional job, particularly with the group numbers, with the dance breaks in “Tonight Belongs to You” a particular stand-out.

Costume designer Leah Skorupa-Mezger nailed the high-school aesthetic for both regular school scenes and prom dresses, with Emma’s costuming in particular being a highlight from her black dress and boots to her Care Bears onesie. The combination of Joey Lorincz’s scenic design and Jenny Cupak-Carroll’s set dressing mixes physical furniture on stage with detailed photographic backgrounds shown in lieu of painted backdrops to create vivid settings.

If I have one suggestion for you after seeing “The Prom” for myself, it would be to make sure not to miss this heartwarming, uplifting, incredibly well-done show. (If I have a second suggestion for you, it would be to leave your house early; parking can be a little difficult to find, and nobody wants to be That Guy who sneaks into a show once the lights have already gone down.)

Find more information and buy tickets at theblt.org.

