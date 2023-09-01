The Bellevue Little Theatre will open its 55 season with a show highlighting LGBTQ issues.

"The Prom" opens a three-week run at the BLT on Friday, Sept. 15.

The BLT describes the musical as following a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to her prom but is denied that privilege by the local PTA. A group of actors joins her in pleading her cause to the parent-teacher association.

"The result is both touching and hilarious. This fast moving musical provides a message of inclusion, acceptance and love," the BLT said in a news release.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards. The BLT won the rights to bring the show to Nebraska over larger organizations.

However, the BLT cautions that the show may not be appropriate for everyone.

"Both parents and potential audience members should understand that before coming," said Clara Arnsdorff, the BLT's corresponding secretary, told the Times in an email. "That said, it treats the issue with sensitivity."

Arnsdorff said the show is timely.

"We are proud to offer the Nebraska premiere of this musical," Arnsdorff said.

Todd Uhrmacher is directing this musical. D. Laureen Pickle is serving as musical director. Debbie Massey-Schneweis is choreographer. Jenny Cupak-Carroll is stage manager as well as props mistress and set dresser. Costume designer is Leah Skorupa-Mezger. Scenic and lighting designer is Joey Lorincz.

The cast is Riley Pope as Emma Nolan; Carli Tomac as Alyssa Greene; Mark Haufle as Barry Glickman; Beth King as Dee Dee Allen; Kara Penniston as Angie Dickinson; Justin Parsley as Trent Oliver; Mark Reid as Sheldon Saperstein; Benji Pettiford as Mr. Hawkins; Phyllis Cremonini as Ms. Greene; Donovan Carr as Kevin; Peyton Banks as Nick; Jess Pelchat as Shelby; and Joanna Sandquist as Kaylee.

The ensemble includes Felicia Ariza, John Arnsdorff, Randy Wallace, Jamie Leudtke, Eric Micks, Veronica Montes, Jae Sterling, Rose Glock, Anna Bennett, Lizzy Planck, Danika Rees, Emily Stover, Jacob Goetz, Adam Fulbright, Gabriel Russell and Eric Henery-Cavanaugh.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

Curtain time for the show is 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show closes Oct. 1. Tickets are available at theblt.org or directly at blt.simpletx.com.