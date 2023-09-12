BLT to hold auditions for 'White Christmas'

Auditions for the musical "White Christmas" will be held at the BLT, 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue, on Sunday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 18. Callbacks will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.

Find cast requirements and an audition form at theblt.org. Prepare about 1 minute of singing in the style of a show. Bring printed sheet music, hole-punched, in a three-ring binder for the accompanies, who will be provided. or a Bluetooth speaker will be available.

The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. Rehearsals begin Sunday, Oct. 8. Mackenzie Zielke is the director, Liz Stinman is the music director, Debbie Massey-Schneweis is the choreographer and Krista Freimuth is the stage manager.