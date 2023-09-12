This Friday, "The Prom" will make its Nebraska debut on the Bellevue Little Theater stage.
The BLT's 55th season opens with a show highlighting LGBTQ issues, which the theater cautions might not be appropriate for all potential audience members.
The BLT describes the musical as following a young woman who wants to take her girlfriend to her prom but is denied that privilege by the local PTA. A group of actors joins her in pleading her cause to the parent-teacher association.
"The result is both touching and hilarious. This fast moving musical provides a message of inclusion, acceptance and love," the BLT said in a news release.
Wine and cheese will be served before Friday night's performance to mark the 55th season. Identification will be required, the BLT said in an email.
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.
Curtain time for the show is 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show closes Oct. 1. Tickets are available at theblt.org or directly at blt.simpletx.com.
BLT to hold auditions for 'White Christmas'
Auditions for the musical "White Christmas" will be held at the BLT, 203 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue, on Sunday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 18. Callbacks will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Find cast requirements and an audition form at theblt.org. Prepare about 1 minute of singing in the style of a show. Bring printed sheet music, hole-punched, in a three-ring binder for the accompanies, who will be provided. or a Bluetooth speaker will be available.
The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17. Rehearsals begin Sunday, Oct. 8. Mackenzie Zielke is the director, Liz Stinman is the music director, Debbie Massey-Schneweis is the choreographer and Krista Freimuth is the stage manager.
Scott Stewart
Editor
