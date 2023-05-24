The Bellevue Little Theatre is inviting young people age 8 to 14 to participate in a theater camp June 5 through June 9.

The BLT, located at 203 W. Mission Ave. in Olde Towne, is resuming the summer activity after suspending it upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week of classes will be taught by local theater community members. Students will work daily on a song, dance, acting scene or technical elements. At the conclusion of the camp, a showcase will be presented by students displaying what they learned over the week.

For registration information, email Joey at bellevuelittletheatre@gmail.com. For more information, visit theblt.org and click on "2023 Summer Theater Workshop."