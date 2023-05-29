Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bellevue Little closed its 250th production, "Girls' Weekend," on Sunday, May 28.

The author of the play, Karen Schaeffer, and her husband traveled from Des Moines, Iowa, to join the BLT for the last weekend of the comedy.

Karen Schaeffer is a longtime friend of BLT regular D. Laureen Pickle, and they were able to reunite for the production as well as her last BLT comedy, "Temporary Insanity." The two met and acted together in Victoria, Texas, before going their separate ways.

They discovered their proximity several years ago and reunited. Pickle is a regular on BLT stage, as well as behind the scenes. Schaeffer is busily turning out delightful comedies and has just submitted a sequel to "Girls' Weekend" to her publisher.

While at the BLT, Schaeffer and Rebecca Zurcher teamed up to draw the winner of a ruby and diamond necklace donated to the BLT in honor of its 250th season. Jane Ingram was the lucky winner.

The BLT will reach another milestone in September: its 55th season of live theater in Olde Towne.