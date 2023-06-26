The Bellevue Little Theatre recently concluded a weeklong theater workshop with an onstage "showcase" featuring the students in the camp. Students performed scenes from the BLT holiday production "White Christmas" that is scheduled to run in November.

In addition to the scenes, the young people presented a song and dance to "Let It Snow," one of 17 Irving Berlin's memorable musical selections featured in "White Christmas."

They learned various aspects of stage craft and used what was learned over the week as they became more comfortable onstage, according to a BLT news release.

"The theater is grateful to the families for allowing these young thespians to join together in this workshop," according to BLT.